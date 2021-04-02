For a week, all eyes were on the Suez. Here's the story of how it was unblocked.

Yasmine Salam and Charlene Gubash and Raf Sanchez and Alfred Arian
·9 min read

Eslam Negm is no stranger to disarray on the Suez Canal.

As a sailor on rescue tugboat Baraka 1, the Egyptian regularly confronts fires, evacuations and loading problems on the 50 or so cargo ships that transit the canal daily.

But when Negm got a call from his manager last week to help refloat a stranded container vessel, he said pictures did not prepare him for the days of havoc ahead.

The giant ship was traveling from China to the Netherlands, carrying upward of 20,000 shipping containers, when it turned sideways near the southern end of the canal early on March 23. Its bow became jammed in the canal's sandy eastern wall, with its stern lodged against its western wall.

The canal was blocked, and a good portion of global shipping traffic was backed up behind it.

Early reports suggested strong winds and poor visibility from a sandstorm were to blame, and the causes are now the subject of a lengthy and high-profile investigation.

But for Negm and hundreds of other workers, the remarkable rescue of the Ever Given cargo ship was a job, and a memorable one. In a series of interviews with NBC News, he and other maritime workers described a massive and international operation that relied on hard labor, new technology and ultimately the moon to free the ship. While the world marveled at the skyscraper-size vessel and fretted over the backlog, it was local workers, engineers and tugboat captains who toiled through sleepless nights and hungry days to restore shipping on the canal.

That’s because Suez is not just a cornerstone of national pride and a crucial international trading route, but a vital source of income and job security for thousands of Egyptians.

“We live off that,” said Negm, 32.

Sleepless on the Suez

As initial rescue efforts floundered, the Egyptians were joined by international salvage teams that brought the expertise and brawn necessary to dislodge the 220,000-ton ship.

The Suez Canal Authority gave orders while a Dutch firm that specializes in salvage operations acted as project manager, guiding a fleet of tugboats, dredgers and diggers.

Negm and the hundreds more involved in the rescue worked around the clock and against the current in freezing conditions. Acting as a lifeline to the stranded tanker, the Baraka tugboat was connected by cable to the ship’s bow.

Frustrations among its 20 crew members ran high as the Ever Given remained stubbornly unmoved.

“Emotions during the long days of rescue were extremely difficult,” said Mahmoud Shalabi, 36, the tugboat’s head technician.

Related:

To free the ship’s jammed bow, dredgers worked around the clock to clear at least 27,000 metric tons of sand to a depth of 60 feet.

The work was not just difficult but dangerous for those toiling in the Ever Given’s vast shadow.

“We were working under something the size of a 10-story building that could have fallen on us,” said Aly Awamy, a mechanic on the Mashhour dredging ship.

As he looked up at the wedged tanker, Shalabi, the Baraka technician, recalls thinking that it looked as if the boat had been driven like a car swerving another “abruptly and about to hit the pavement.”

Bahaa Ramadan, a mechanical engineer, was walking from his village perched high on the canal’s west bank to his office in Ismailia on the morning of March 24, a day after the initial grounding, when he first spotted the unusual sight of a ship lodged “totally” sideways.

He watched from his office’s roof as each day came and went with little progress in unblocking the waterway. The news consumed the surrounding rural villages, he said — locals hadn’t talked about the canal this much since it closed during the 1967 war, when Egypt and other Arab nations were dealt a crushing defeat by neighboring Israel.

In Cairo, Mohamed el Gamel was fielding frantic WhatsApp messages at 5 a.m. Gamel, the CEO of Maridive, an Egyptian maritime and oil service company, was organizing the arrival of a tugboat that was stationed hours away from the crisis point in the gulf of the canal.

After initially turning down Maridive’s offer to help, canal authorities asked for backup once they realized the size of the task in front of them. The company’s tugboat was eventually positioned on the opposite end of Baraka 1 to help pull out the ship’s stern.

'An absolute miracle'

The crisis was now not just the talk of Egypt’s 100 million residents, but much of the world.

And pressure was mounting, with the maritime traffic jam holding up at least $9 billion in trade a day and forcing a growing backlog of vessels carrying oil, consumer goods and livestock.

The country’s strongman president, Abdel Fattah el-Sissi, took to calling canal officials three times a day, Lt. Gen. Osama Rabie, chairman of the Suez Canal Authority, said at a news conference this week.

And by the end of the week the rescue effort had become an international affair. Danish maritime operation provider Svitzer sent two tugboats to sail 10 hours from their station at Port Said to join the growing fleet surrounding the massive cargo ship.

Kaspar Friis Nilaus, the company’s CEO, said, “It was a huge team effort with canal officials coordinating the whole thing.”

Finally progress seemed possible.

The ship made its first move since the grounding on Friday evening, but weather conditions frustrated any hopes of a breakthrough and its bow remained jammed in the sand and dirt.

“It was high adrenaline for several hours,” said Shahira Zeid, chairwoman of Maridive.

A “new generation” Dutch tugboat came to the scene on Sunday with a pulling power double that of the Baraka, playing a major role in eventually liberating the ship, Negm said.

“The arrival of the last ones, the very, very big ones. That was needed,” Nilaus said.

Then at dawn on Monday, March 29, after six days, the elements aligned.

For all the human toil and modern equipment, the rescue efforts ultimately relied upon a power beyond their control: the tides.

“When it comes right down to it, we're still relying on the same seamanship. It was the moon and a moontide that helped float the vessel,” said Andrew Kinsey, a maritime risk consultant for Allianz.

Staring down from the bridge of the tugboat he had manned for the best part of a week, Negm could scarcely believe his eyes as the Ever Given began to budge.

Said his shipmate, Shalabi: “No matter how hard I try to articulate how I felt, I will never be able to give that feeling justice. Everyone was completely ecstatic.”

Partially refloated in the morning, the ship was finally freed at around 3 p.m. local time, allowing the canal to reopen later that night.

Initially vilified as false rumors surfaced on social media in Egypt that canal workers had intentionally shut down the vital trade route, the Suez rescuers were quickly hailed as heroes by the local press and their government.

Image: Crew members of Baraka 1 tugboat (Mahmoud Shalabi)
Image: Crew members of Baraka 1 tugboat (Mahmoud Shalabi)

Ramadan, the office worker, said many villagers thought the rescue was “an absolute miracle” that defied logic after they had seen just how jammed the ship was.

Chants usually reserved for soccer stadiums swept cafes and outdoor spaces, but for Negm it was his mother crying on the phone as she called to congratulate him that made it all worthwhile.

“She knew how difficult this problem was because she also worked on the Suez,” he said.

'Balancing act'

As that happiness begins to settle, investigators have many questions to answer, including the cause of the accident and who will pay for the damage done.

After a severe dust storm and strong winds were initially cited as causes for the ship’s grounding, Rabie, the canal authority chairman, said Sunday that “technical or human errors” could have also caused it.

Kinsey, the risk consultant and former ship captain, who has taken dozens of trips down the canal, said that in such crises there is rarely a single cause, but rather a chain of events, or what sailors call an “error chain.” When a ship is that wide, he said, the “delicate balancing act” between its captain and Egyptian canal pilots leaves an extremely slim margin of error.

To pass through the canal, a vital corridor between Europe and Asia that helps shorten voyages and speed up trade, ships must pay authorities an administrative fee and enlist the help of dedicated pilots who help guide their voyage through the narrow channel.

Tales of demands for cartons of cigarettes by canal staffers — many now retired sailors from the Egyptian navy — are common and can add to tense relations.

“They don't ask for one or two cartons. They go about their numbers, like 12 or 20 cartons,” said Suraj Joshi, a former Merchant Navy sailor.

The pilots are likely to be one focus of the probe in the months to come, but other former sailors and canal officials concurred that ultimate responsibility for navigating the canal lies with the captain.

As the Egyptian authorities lead an investigation that will analyze the ship’s black box, the ship’s fate is managed by what John Konrad, who runs the maritime news website gCaptain, calls an “international conglomerate,” leaving many parties ready to point fingers and shift blame in a maritime compensation battle that will likely last years.

It's a transcontinental affair, since the ship’s owners are Japanese, the operator is German, the insurance company is British, the charter is Taiwanese and the canal pilots are Egyptian — all while the ship itself is flagged to Panama.

“It’s done that way on purpose,” Konrad, a former ship captain, said. “Because no one has skin in the game except the captain and the cabin crew.”

A spokesperson for Bernhard Schulte Shipmanagement, the ship’s technical operator, told NBC News that initial investigations “have ruled out any mechanical or engine failure onboard.”

The Suez Canal Authority and Shoei Kisen Kaisha Ltd., the company that owns the vessel, both declined to comment on the investigation while it is ongoing. Evergreen Line, the ship’s charter company, did not respond to a request for comment.

Canal officials and experts say answers may lie in the ship’s black box, known as the voyage data recorder.

Rabie, the canal authority chairman, told Egyptian TV on Thursday that the captain hadn't handed the box over to investigators yet, presumably because he is in the process of hiring a lawyer to represent him.

The ship, meanwhile, may be free but it has not yet left the canal.

Divers are inspecting the Ever Given for damage while it waits indefinitely in the Great Bitter Lake, before finally continuing its voyage.

Recommended Stories

  • Suez Canal: Shipping backlog cleared as investigation into blockage nears end

    The crisis saw 422 stranded in the Mediterranean and the Red Sea when the 200,000-tonne Ever Green, capable of carrying 20,000 shipping containers, became wedged across the Suez on 23 March.

  • Suez Canal backlog finally clears

    The last ships stranded by the giant container vessel that ran aground in the Suez Canal are finally passing through the waterway.That's according to the canal authority, which says the backlog should be clear as of Saturday April 3rd, and an investigation into the incident will report its findings within the next few days.85 ships were expected to pass through the canal from both sides.They include the last 61 ships out of the 422 that were queuing when the Ever Given ran aground last month.International supply chains were thrown into disarray when the 400-meter-long vessel blocked the vital trade artery, although it was dislodged March 29th.Specialist rescue teams took almost a week to free her after extensive dredging and repeated tugging operations.

  • Egyptian mummies paraded through Cairo on way to new museum

    CAIRO (Reuters) -A grand parade conveyed 22 ancient Egyptian royal mummies in special capsules across the capital Cairo on Saturday to a new museum home where they can be displayed in greater splendour. The convoy transported 18 kings and four queens, mostly from the New Kingdom, from the Egyptian Museum in central Cairo's Tahrir Square to the National Museum of Egyptian Civilization in Fustat, about 5km (3 miles) to the south-east. Authorities shut down roads along the Nile for the elaborate ceremony, designed to drum up interest in Egypt's rich collections of antiquities when tourism has almost entirely stalled because of COVID-19 related restrictions.

  • Would You Buy a Three-Wheeled EV If It Had a Range of 1,000 Miles?

    Since December, a video about an electric vehicle called the Aptera has racked up over 1.2 million views on YouTube. And no wonder — not only is the EV a three-wheeler straight out of a sci-fi movie, but it promises performance straight out of Elon Musk’s wet dreams: range of 1,000 miles on a single […] The post Would You Buy Aptera’s Three-Wheeled EV If It Had a Range of 1,000 Miles? appeared first on InsideHook.

  • A man was attacked by the 'angriest octopus' in Australia and he recorded it on camera

    Lance Karlson believes he'd stumbled upon the creature's home when he was whipped by its tentacles and left with stinging red imprints.

  • Earth contains buried chunks of an alien world that are 'millions of times larger than Mount Everest,' research suggests

    Chunks of dense rock hundreds of miles tall lie in Earth's mantle. They may have come from an ancient planet named Theia that once hit Earth.

  • A new luxury car service at LAX is letting wealthy flyers skip the terminal by meeting them planeside - and a single ride costs more than $3,000

    Passengers are greeted in the jetway and taken down to the airport tarmac where a BMW 750i is waiting to discretely whisk them away from the airport.

  • Amazon apologized for a snarky tweet and acknowledged its delivery drivers do pee in bottles

    Amazon said their tweet claiming their workers don't pee in bottles was incorrect, adding it "was an own-goal, we're unhappy about it."

  • EU urges China to ensure freedom of speech after BBC journalist leaves country

    The European Union on Friday called on China to ensure freedom of speech and the press after a British Broadcasting Corporation journalist in China relocated to Taiwan saying he had suffered threats and obstruction. The journalist, John Sudworth, told BBC radio he moved with his family because it had become increasingly difficult to remain in the country. The EU said it was the latest case of foreign journalists being driven out of China as a result of harassment and obstruction to their work, with at least 18 expelled last year.

  • David Suchet: ‘I often wonder what Poirot would have made of my walk to faith’

    Sitting opposite David Suchet, it’s impossible not to think about Hercule Poirot, the character he played so successfully on our screens for a quarter of a century. The actor’s grooming may not meet the impossibly high standards of the finicky Belgian detective – a lockdown beard instead of that minutely manicured moustache, an open-necked shirt rather than a bow-tie – but on one thing, Suchet suggests, the two of them are as one. “Agatha Christie puts into Poirot’s mouth the words, ‘I am un bon Catholique’. He says his prayers and reads the Bible with a cup of hot chocolate every night of his life. He is a very religious man.” And so, too, is 74-year-old Suchet. He quietly became a Christian in 1986, “fairly late in life”, but in recent years has been more public about his faith. To mark this Easter, when many churches will still be closed, he has recorded a reading of the whole of John’s Gospel that goes live tomorrow (Sunday 4 April) at 4pm on Westminster Abbey’s YouTube channel. At two and a half hours it is, he quips, as long as a movie. It was filmed in the Jerusalem Chamber of Westminster Abbey – the very room where the King James Bible was first read aloud in the early 1600s. “I have often wondered,” Suchet muses, “what Poirot would have made of my walk.” By which he means not the almost comical short, mincing steps he has given his small-screen alter ego, but rather his own long journey into Christian faith. “I have only come to the conclusion since I’ve finished being him [his last episode of 70 in the role was broadcast in 2013] that he has kept me company on it.”

  • First Drive: Bugatti’s Chiron Pur Sport Is a 1,500 HP Brute With the Agility of a Dancer

    With a focus on nimble handling dynamics, this beast is pure terror for other, lesser hypercars.

  • Allies of jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny pledge prison protest unless a doctor of his choice sees him

    MOSCOW (Reuters) -Allies of jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny said on Friday they would stage a rolling protest outside his prison next week unless he is examined by a doctor of his choice and given what they regard as proper medicine. Navalny, one of President Vladimir Putin's most prominent critics, has complained of acute back and leg pain and accused authorities of refusing him access to his chosen doctor and of declining to supply him with the right medicine for a condition he has joked darkly could deprive him of the use of both legs. Members of the Doctors Alliance trade union, a group the authorities regard as opposition activists, said in a video released on Friday that they would demonstrate outside Navalny's prison on Tuesday unless he gets to see the doctor he wants and the medicine he needs by the end of Monday.

  • Elon Musk wants to create his own city. Here's how that could work

    The proposed city of Starbase, Texas, would fit into a long tradition of communities dominated by a single employer

  • Evacuations expand as Manatee phosphate plant collapse ‘imminent’

    PALMETTO — Gov. Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency in Manatee County on Saturday as officials fear an “imminent” collapse at the old Piney Point phosphate plant could release a rush of polluted water into the surrounding area — and then into Tampa Bay itself. The situation grew more dire as crews attempted to shore up a breach in a wall around a 480-million gallon wastewater reservoir ...

  • Mercedes-Benz EQS reveals its powertrain and battery secrets in detail

    Mercedes-Benz took us on a virtual ride-along in the new Mercedes-EQS with Dr. Fabbian Wuttke, project lead, sedan development. This gigantic battery pack is the larger of two packs that will be available, though Mercedes isn’t divulging what the smaller pack’s capacity is yet either. You’ll be able to charge the EQS at fast charging stations at speeds up to 200 kW.

  • 'Godzilla vs. Kong's' Eiza González is a star in Mexico. Why do so few know her in the U.S.?

    Eiza González became famous at 15 as the star of own TV series in Mexico. Hollywood hasn't been as easy, even after her "Baby Driver" breakthrough. But her fight to bust stereotypes is paying off.

  • Stanford tops South Carolina in epic Final Four battle

    Yahoo Sports College Expert Cassandra Negley takes you through the epic Final Four matchup between Stanford and South Carolina. Stanford G Haley Jones hit a go ahead jumper with 32 seconds to go to send the Cardinal to its fifth National Championship Game.

  • Lakers at Clippers: Lineups, injuries and broadcast info for Sunday

    The Los Angeles Lakers are briefly back in Los Angeles during their seven-game journey as the road team.

  • Pope Francis lies prostrate at Good Friday service

    "Almighty and eternal God, provident refuge of the suffering, look with compassion on the affliction of your children who suffer from this pandemic," Francis said.It is the second consecutive Easter taking place under COVID-19 restrictions, with the Vatican following Italian guidelines.Italy has seen a resurgence in coronavirus infections and deaths over the last month and the government has tightened restrictions on businesses and movements to contain the virus.On Friday night, the pope is leading a Via Crucis (Way of the Cross) procession on the basilica's outdoor steps in an empty St. Peter's Square.It will be the second time the procession is not being held at Rome's Colosseum since the modern-day tradition was re-introduced by Pope Paul VI in 1964.

  • Crude Oil Price Forecast – Crude Oil Looks Forward to OPEC Production

    Crude oil markets are essentially waiting to see the reaction to the OPEC production increases, because it gives a “push pull” scenario set up.