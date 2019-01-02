TUI AG (ETR:TUI1): Does The Earnings Decline Make It An Underperformer?

Examining how TUI AG (ETR:TUI1) is performing as a company requires looking at more than just a years’ earnings. Below, I will run you through a simple sense check to build perspective on how TUI is doing by comparing its most recent earnings with its historical trend, in addition to the performance of its hospitality industry peers.

Was TUI1’s recent earnings decline worse than the long-term trend and the industry?

TUI1’s trailing twelve-month earnings (from 30 September 2018) of €694m has declined by -13% compared to the previous year.

Furthermore, this one-year growth rate has been lower than its average earnings growth rate over the past 5 years of 49%, indicating the rate at which TUI1 is growing has slowed down. Why is this? Well, let’s look at what’s occurring with margins and whether the entire industry is facing the same headwind.

In terms of returns from investment, TUI has fallen short of achieving a 20% return on equity (ROE), recording 18% instead. Furthermore, its return on assets (ROA) of 4.9% is below the DE Hospitality industry of 5.9%, indicating TUI’s are utilized less efficiently. And finally, its return on capital (ROC), which also accounts for TUI’s debt level, has declined over the past 3 years from 10.0% to 7.7%.

What does this mean?

While past data is useful, it doesn’t tell the whole story. Companies that are profitable, but have unpredictable earnings, can have many factors affecting its business. I suggest you continue to research TUI to get a better picture of the stock by looking at:

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the trailing twelve months from 30 September 2018. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

