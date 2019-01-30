TUI AG (ETR:TUI1): Poised For Long Term Success?

Based on TUI AG’s (ETR:TUI1) earnings update in September 2018, analysts seem cautiously bearish, with profits predicted to rise by 3.6% next year against the higher past 5-year average growth rate of 49%. Currently with trailing-twelve-month earnings of €694m, we can expect this to reach €719m by 2020. Below is a brief commentary around TUI’s earnings outlook going forward, which may give you a sense of market sentiment for the company. Investors wanting to learn more about other aspects of the company should research its fundamentals here.

Exciting times ahead?

The longer term expectations from the 13 analysts of TUI1 is tilted towards the positive sentiment. Broker analysts tend to forecast up to three years ahead due to a lack of clarity around the business trajectory beyond this. To reduce the year-on-year volatility of analyst earnings forecast, I’ve inserted a line of best fit through the expected earnings figures to determine the annual growth rate from the slope of the line.

This results in an annual growth rate of 9.9% based on the most recent earnings level of €694m to the final forecast of €915m by 2022. EPS reaches €1.66 in the final year of forecast compared to the current €1.18 EPS today. With a current profit margin of 3.6%, this movement will result in a margin of 4.2% by 2022.

To help readers see past the short term volatility of the financial market, we aim to bring you a long-term focused research analysis purely driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis does not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements.



