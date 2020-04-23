Are Tuimazinskiy Zavod Avtobetonovozov Publicly Traded Company's (MCX:TUZA) Fundamentals Good Enough to Warrant Buying Given The Stock's Recent Weakness?

It is hard to get excited after looking at Tuimazinskiy Zavod Avtobetonovozov Publicly Traded's (MCX:TUZA) recent performance, when its stock has declined 19% over the past three months. However, the company's fundamentals look pretty decent, and long-term financials are usually aligned with future market price movements. In this article, we decided to focus on Tuimazinskiy Zavod Avtobetonovozov Publicly Traded's ROE.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. In short, ROE shows the profit each dollar generates with respect to its shareholder investments.

How Is ROE Calculated?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Tuimazinskiy Zavod Avtobetonovozov Publicly Traded is:

24% = ₽7.0m ÷ ₽29m (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2019).

The 'return' is the amount earned after tax over the last twelve months. That means that for every RUB1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated RUB0.24 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learnt that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

Tuimazinskiy Zavod Avtobetonovozov Publicly Traded's Earnings Growth And 24% ROE

To begin with, Tuimazinskiy Zavod Avtobetonovozov Publicly Traded seems to have a respectable ROE. Especially when compared to the industry average of 11% the company's ROE looks pretty impressive. Needless to say, we are quite surprised to see that Tuimazinskiy Zavod Avtobetonovozov Publicly Traded's net income shrunk at a rate of 3.2% over the past five years. Based on this, we feel that there might be other reasons which haven't been discussed so far in this article that could be hampering the company's growth. These include low earnings retention or poor allocation of capital.

We then compared Tuimazinskiy Zavod Avtobetonovozov Publicly Traded's performance with the industry and found that the company has shrunk its earnings at a slower rate than the industry earnings which has seen its earnings shrink by 6.3% in the same period. This does offer shareholders some relief

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. One good indicator of expected earnings growth is the P/E ratio which determines the price the market is willing to pay for a stock based on its earnings prospects. So, you may want to check if Tuimazinskiy Zavod Avtobetonovozov Publicly Traded is trading on a high P/E or a low P/E, relative to its industry.