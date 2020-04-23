Are Tuimazinskiy Zavod Avtobetonovozov Publicly Traded Company's (MCX:TUZA) Fundamentals Good Enough to Warrant Buying Given The Stock's Recent Weakness?

It is hard to get excited after looking at Tuimazinskiy Zavod Avtobetonovozov Publicly Traded's (MCX:TUZA) recent performance, when its stock has declined 19% over the past three months. However, the company's fundamentals look pretty decent, and long-term financials are usually aligned with future market price movements. In this article, we decided to focus on Tuimazinskiy Zavod Avtobetonovozov Publicly Traded's ROE.
Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. In short, ROE shows the profit each dollar generates with respect to its shareholder investments.
How Is ROE Calculated?
Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:
Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity
So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Tuimazinskiy Zavod Avtobetonovozov Publicly Traded is:
24% = ₽7.0m ÷ ₽29m (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2019).
The 'return' is the amount earned after tax over the last twelve months. That means that for every RUB1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated RUB0.24 in profit.
What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?
So far, we've learnt that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.
Tuimazinskiy Zavod Avtobetonovozov Publicly Traded's Earnings Growth And 24% ROE
To begin with, Tuimazinskiy Zavod Avtobetonovozov Publicly Traded seems to have a respectable ROE. Especially when compared to the industry average of 11% the company's ROE looks pretty impressive. Needless to say, we are quite surprised to see that Tuimazinskiy Zavod Avtobetonovozov Publicly Traded's net income shrunk at a rate of 3.2% over the past five years. Based on this, we feel that there might be other reasons which haven't been discussed so far in this article that could be hampering the company's growth. These include low earnings retention or poor allocation of capital.
We then compared Tuimazinskiy Zavod Avtobetonovozov Publicly Traded's performance with the industry and found that the company has shrunk its earnings at a slower rate than the industry earnings which has seen its earnings shrink by 6.3% in the same period. This does offer shareholders some relief
Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. One good indicator of expected earnings growth is the P/E ratio which determines the price the market is willing to pay for a stock based on its earnings prospects. So, you may want to check if Tuimazinskiy Zavod Avtobetonovozov Publicly Traded is trading on a high P/E or a low P/E, relative to its industry.
Is Tuimazinskiy Zavod Avtobetonovozov Publicly Traded Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?
Because Tuimazinskiy Zavod Avtobetonovozov Publicly Traded doesn't pay any dividends, we infer that it is retaining all of its profits, which is rather perplexing when you consider the fact that there is no earnings growth to show for it. It looks like there might be some other reasons to explain the lack in that respect. For example, the business could be in decline.
Summary
In total, it does look like Tuimazinskiy Zavod Avtobetonovozov Publicly Traded has some positive aspects to its business. Yet, the low earnings growth is a bit concerning, especially given that the company has a high rate of return and is reinvesting ma huge portion of its profits. By the looks of it, there could be some other factors, not necessarily in control of the business, that's preventing growth.
While we won't completely dismiss the company, what we would do, is try to ascertain how risky the business is to make a more informed decision around the company.
