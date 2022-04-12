Tuition Increases In Store For ASU, UArizona And NAU Students

ARIZONA — Tuition and fees for all of Arizona's public universities will increase in the 2022-23 school year, the Arizona Board of Regents decided last week.

The board declined to increase tuition for Arizona residents for the previous two years, because it wanted education to remain accessible through the economic challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, the regents said in a news release.

Most continuing students at UArizona in Tucson and NAU in Flagstaff will not see tuition increases, as tuition rates are locked in for those students for four years. However, some fees will also be increasing at all three schools and new students at UArizona and NAU and continuing students at ASU in Tempe will see increases in tuition.

ASU undergraduate and graduate immersion students who are Arizona residents will see a 2.5 percent increase in tuition, while out-of-state and international students will have 4 percent and 5 percent increases, respectively, for both undergraduate and graduate students.



ASU 2022-23 Undergraduate Tuition Increases

$268 increase for resident students for a total of $10,978.

$1,152 increase for nonresident students for a total of $29,952

$1,560 increase for international students for a total of $32,760

ASU students will also see an increase in its mandatory fee for the Arizona Financial Aid Trust Fund.

Because of UArizona's guaranteed tuition program that locks in tuition at the students starting rate, around 99 percent of the school's continuing undergraduate students will not see tuition increases.

Incoming undergraduate students who are Arizona residents, c0ntinuing students not in the tuition guarantee program and resident undergraduate students will see a 2 percent tuition increase. Incoming out-of-state undergraduate students and continuing non-resident undergraduate students who aren’t in the guaranteed program will have a 5.6 percent increase. There will be no increases for out-of-state graduate students.

University of Arizona 2022-23 Undergraduate Tuition Increases

$226 increase for new resident students for a total of $11,525.

$2,006 increase for new nonresident students for a total of $37,827.

UArizona students will also see increases in their mandatory fees for health and recreation, student services and for the Arizona Financial Aid Trust Fund.

“The board recognizes any increase in tuition has an impact on Arizona students and families, but we are pleased that the presidents’ proposals included only modest added costs in 2022-23,”Board of Regents Chair Lyndel Manson said in a news release. “The proposals demonstrate the joint commitment of the presidents to prioritize Arizona, access and quality while shielding resident students to the greatest extent possible from extraordinary inflationary cost pressures.”

Manson added that state funding is critical to ensuring that that state's public universities are affordable and that state funding has a big impact on the board’s tuition decisions.

