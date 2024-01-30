Tujunga residents concerned with growing homeless encampment
Tujunga residents who live near the former Verdugo Hills Golf Course are unhappy with a homeless encampment that has taken root in the area over the past several years.
Tujunga residents who live near the former Verdugo Hills Golf Course are unhappy with a homeless encampment that has taken root in the area over the past several years.
GM signals for the first time when it may make money from its expansive lineup of electric vehicles.
Construction began on Memorial Stadium as soon as the 2023 season ended and four of the six home games in 2024 will be played in Missouri.
If you enjoy following the drama of 2024 auto sales, there are some terms you should know
An MIT researcher has gotten the 30-year-old computer game Doom running on actual gut bacteria. The frame rate is really bad, as the game would take nearly 600 years to beat.
Toyota has developed another pair of special edition GR Yaris hot hatches for WRC team driver Kalle Rovanpera and Sebastien Ogier.
SaaS needs a new data system. Co-founded by Sriram Subramanian, the former head of cloud engineering at Confluent, and Gwen Shapira, the former engineering lead for the Kafka team at Confluent, Nile is building this new data solution with built-in support for multi-tenancy as its core primitives. "While my team built the multi-tenant product for Confluent, it didn't dawn on me that this is something that every SaaS in the world is multi-tenant, everyone needs to handle multi-tenant data -- and we have to keep building these things from scratch because there is no existing system that does it," Shapira told me.
Fantasy football analyst Matt Harmon breaks down what the recent playoff defeats mean for 2024 for the Ravens and Lions.
These flattering, versatile pants come in more than 40 colors and styles. Stock up while they're marked down.
The Chiefs are just one of three teams since 2005 to win a Super Bowl wearing non-white jerseys.
Despite record growth in the solar industry last year, software startup Aurora Solar has laid off 20% of its staff of about 500 people, TechCrunch has exclusively learned. The company, which provides software to help solar installers manage their sales, project design and installation process, has missed its growth targets for the past year, a source said. Aurora Solar last raised $200 million in a Series D round that closed in February 2022, less than nine months after raising a $250 million Series C.
Skip the expensive tax software this year. Learn how to get free tax filing from the IRS plus six other ways to file your taxes online for free.
The S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller National Home Price Index rose 5.1% from a year earlier.
Super-long-lasting charge, great audio quality and a comfortable fit make these earbuds a real steal.
Barrett-Jackson sold a 1997 Lamborghini Diablo VT configured and purchased new by Donald Trump for $1.1 million at its Scottsdale 2024 sale.
You can stream the Super Bowl with Paramount+, catch it on cable or see it on CBS.
GPUs’ ability to perform many computations in parallel make them well-suited to running today’s most capable AI. The problem's so acute, in fact, that it has the U.S. Federal Trade Commission's attention -- the agency recently announced it's investigating several partnerships between AI startups and cloud giants like Google and AWS over whether the startups might have anti-competitive, privileged access to GPU compute. Tech giants like Meta, Google, Amazon and Microsoft are buying up what GPUs they can and developing their own custom chips.
2024 will be a crucial year for Starbucks as it looks to regain its footing and dive deeper into its international expansion plans.
Meet BlueLayer, a new European startup that is building a software platform specifically designed for carbon project developers. In particular, BlueLayer wants to help these companies manage their carbon credits at scale. While the best way to prevent carbon emissions is by decarbonizing supply chains, carbon credits will also play a role in the coming years as a supplement to these decarbonization efforts.
Ben Simmons played in his first game since Nov. 6 on Monday night.
So far, 11 countries — including the U.S. — have frozen funding to the main aid group for Palestinians in the war-torn Gaza Strip.