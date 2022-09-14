Tukwila man involved in shootout with police pleads guilty to assault, firearms charges

A 29-year-old Tukwila man who was involved in a shootout with police in Des Moines in October 2021 pleaded guilty Wednesday to assault on a federal officer and using a firearm in a crime of violence, U.S. Attorney Nick Brown announced.

According to court records, on Oct. 27, 2021, U.S. Marshal Service Violent Offender Task Force agents were working to arrest Francisco Luis Rodriguez at a gas station in connection with an armed kidnapping of his girlfriend earlier that month.

When the officers blocked in Rodriguez’s car and identified themselves as police, he jumped out of the car and fired a shot into the roof of the gas station.

Rodriguez waved the gun — a Glock with an extended magazine — and pointed it at police and his own head as he ran away.

As Rodriguez ran toward a busy grocery store, officers fired, hitting him before he could reach the store. He was taken to Harborview Medical Center where he recovered.

Prosecutors and Rodriguez’s defense will both recommend a 10-year prison sentence when he is sentenced on Dec. 6.

Assault on a federal officer is punishable by up to 20 years in prison. Use of a gun in a violent crime carries a mandatory minimum of seven years and is punishable by up to life in prison.

More news from KIRO 7

DOWNLOAD OUR FREE NEWS APP