Tukwila Police announce K9 officer retirement ‘pawty’

The Tukwila Police Department is hosting a retirement ‘pawty’ for K9 Apollo!

“You’re invited to Apollo’s retirement party on Jan 31st, from 2 to 4 p.m. in the EOC of the Tukwila Justice Center,” said a spokesperson. “Come down to give him pets & take photos with the biggest star in the TPD!”

Snacks and refreshments will be provided as the community wishes the pup a happy retirement.

