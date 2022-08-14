Tukwila police arrest 3, recover stolen gun after 2 separate robberies

Police arrested three people while responding to two separate robberies Saturday, the Tukwila Police Department announced.

According to police, officers were called to a robbery just after 2 p.m. in the 100 block of Andover Park West. The 911 caller said that multiple people were involved in the robbery and that a gun was displayed.

When officers arrived, they found four males who matched the description nearby. All four were detained without incident.

A gun stolen from Texas in January was found on one of the suspects. A teenage boy and an adult male were taken into custody.

In the second incident, a woman robbed a victim and displayed a gun right outside the Tukwila Police Department just after 4 p.m. Officers were on scene immediately and saw her in the 14800 block of Tukwila International Boulevard running away.

Though she was initially noncompliant, officers took her into custody after a brief negotiation.

The gun that the woman had was later determined to be a realistic-looking BB gun. The woman was booked on an active warrant for third-degree domestic violence assault of a child.

The investigation into the robbery is ongoing.

