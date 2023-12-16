Tukwila police arrest 8 for shoplifting while undercover along Southcenter Parkway

The Tukwila Police Department say they conducted a “shoplifting and organized retail theft emphasis” along Southcenter Parkway On Dec. 6.

A sergeant and several officers teamed together to focus on arresting people involved in shoplifting schemes.

Two of the officers worked undercover with Loss Prevention in several retail stores in the area. Over several hours, 8 people were arrested for shoplifting, and a stolen vehicle was found and recovered.

“The passenger was detained, but the driver disappeared, presumably to find more items on someone’s Christmas list,” said a spokesperson. “We will conduct several more emphasis patrols to investigate, arrest, and hold people accountable for organized retail theft.”