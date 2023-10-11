Tukwila police arrest naked man for assault at department store

Tukwila police arrested a man for assault after a video came out of him naked and acting erratically in a department store.

The video shows two men confronting the man.

On Tuesday, The Tukwila Police Department said the man was in a mental crisis.

The TPD said after the video ended, the man had a “serious medical emergency.” Medics were called in and the man was taken to the hospital.

The department also said a third party accused the man of molesting a child. Officers investigated and “found no evidence of that after speaking with witnesses and reviewing available footage.”

Officers did establish probable cause for assault leading to the man being arrested by citation for assault.

