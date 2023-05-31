Tukwila police: Felon accidentally shoots himself in leg

A man buying a gun accidentally shot himself in the leg, according to the Tukwila Police Department.

At about 4 a.m., officers responded to the report of a man with a gunshot wound in the 3600 block of South 152nd Street.

When officers arrived, they found a 42-year-old man with a gunshot to his thigh.

Officers applied a tourniquet to the man’s leg until medics arrived and transported him to a hospital.

During their investigation, the man told officers he was there to buy a gun.

At some point during the purchase, he accidentally shot himself through the thigh.

According to Tukwila police, the man was a convicted felon, which prohibits him from possessing a gun.

Officers found the gun in the man’s car. His car was impounded for evidence.







