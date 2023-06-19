Tukwila police investigating young man shot at bus stop

Tukwila police are investigating after a young man was shot at a bus stop on Sunday.

The shooting happened near the corner of 42nd Avenue South and South 144th Street around 4:30 p.m., according to the Tukwila Police Department.

Police say the man was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

After an initial investigation, police believe a fight happened between the man and the suspect during which the suspect shot the man. Police don’t think the shooting was random.

Major Crimes Unit detectives are investigating. Anyone with information is asked to email tips@tukwilawa.gov or call (206)-241-2121.