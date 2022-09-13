Tukwila police looking for ‘Hulk’ after he lifts fallen light pole off car

An incident in Tukwila has police looking for a person they’re referring to as “Hulk,” according to the Tukwila Police Department.

On Sunday, Sept. 11, officers responded to a report of a car colliding with a light pole in the 14400 block of Tukwila International Boulevard.

The collision caused the light pole to fall over onto the car.

According to a witness, a passenger in the car got out of the car, lifted the pole enough to allow the driver to get the car out from under the pole, and then fled the scene before officers arrived.

Tukwila police would like to speak to the driver and the Hulk.

If you have any information about this incident, contact the Tukwila Police Department.