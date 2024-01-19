Tukwila police now investigating body found near Southcenter Mall as homicide

The Tukwila Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a taxi connected to a death investigation outside of Southcenter Mall.

Earlier in the week, police found a body left out on the street near the mall. Now, officials say the case is being investigated as a homicide.

The car is a 2012 red Toyota Camry with RediCab markings. The RediCab company is working with Tukwila Police to help solve the case.

If you see this car, police ask that you immediately call 9-1-1.