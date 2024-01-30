Tukwila Police: Person of interest in custody for murder of RediCab driver

A person of interest is in custody in connection to the murder of RediCab driver Nick Hokema, whose body was found outside Southcenter Mall in Tukwila on Jan. 15.

According to the Tukwila Police Department, the person of interest is currently in custody with another law enforcement agency on unrelated charges.

According to the King County Sheriff’s Office, a vehicle with the same license plate number was recovered in unincorporated Redmond over the weekend.

With the assistance of the King County Sheriff’s Office, the RediCab associated with the homicide that occurred in the Southcenter Mall Parking lot on January 15th, 2024, has been located. More info is in the screenshot below and on our Facebook page. pic.twitter.com/ITZuYPPBxp — Tukwila Police (@TukwilaPD) January 30, 2024

KIRO 7 caught up with Nick Hokema’s girlfriend about the discovery of the car and why she feels it’s a step toward justice.

“I want justice for Nick Hokema,” Nicole Sharkody, Hokema’s girlfriend, said.

KIRO 7 went to the Redmond Ridge neighborhood where the vehicle was supposedly recovered Sunday morning. Several people who live there told KIRO 7 that they saw several officers monitoring a vehicle that had a tarp over it and then watched it get towed away.

“I was shocked. I was definitely shocked,” a neighbor told KIRO 7.

Sharkody tells KIRO 7 she hopes the case continues to catch the attention, not only of law enforcement but the public overall.

“I’ve seen too many cases just not get the attention that they need in order for things to change because so many things need to change,” Shakody said.







