Tukwila police recover costume mask and gun from man who fled police

Tukwila police recovered a costume mask and handgun from a man who entered two Tukwila stores on Sunday around 6 p.m., according to the Tukwila Police Department.

Officers were alerted to a man, armed and wearing a costume mask, that had entered a store in Tukwila and was circling different sections, the report said.

Officers found him, inside a different store, without the mask on, and approached him. The man jumped over a desk, ran into the parking lot, and took out a handgun.

He then got into a parked car and drove away, almost causing multiple accidents, according to the report.

The loaded handgun was found in the parking lot with the mask. Officers found his car hours later at a house in Tacoma.

The man will face multiple charges when arrested, according to the report.

Thankfully no one was harmed because of his actions, Tukwila Police said.