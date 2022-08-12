Tukwila police recover drugs, cash while responding to call of stolen flatbed trailer

Police recovered drugs and cash Thursday after responding to a call from a person who said that they had spotted their stolen flatbed trailer being towed by an SUV, the Tukwila Police Department announced.

Just after 1 p.m., officers responded to the call of the trailer being towed in the 6800 block of South 180th Street.

When they arrived, they found the SUV stopped on the scale at the Bow Lake Transfer Station with a man and woman inside.

The vehicle had significant steering column damage and was found to not belong to either the man or woman.

The flatbed trailer, which had its VIN painted over and scratched off, was determined to be stolen, but actually wasn’t the one that belonged to the initial 911 caller.

The man and woman in the SUV both had warrants out for their arrest. During a search, officers found large amounts of fentanyl, crystal meth and cocaine, along with a substantial amount of cash.

The drugs were seized for testing and evidence, along with the money.

The man and woman both admitted to officers that they had taken drugs. They were taken to the hospital for evaluation to be cleared for transport to jail, where they will be booked.

