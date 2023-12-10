Tukwila police wish ‘happy holidays’ by sharing photos from local event

The Tukwila Police Department is wishing Washington a “happy holiday” as we enter December.

A spokesperson with the department made an X-post Sunday, sharing photos of their recent “Battle of the Badges” event and giving season greetings to the public.

“We had such a good time last night handing out our evidence bags full of holiday spirit to those who stopped by Battle of the Badges,” said a spokesperson. There were so many cool and creative displays from different departments! Happy holidays from the Tukwila Police Department,” wrote TPD.

