Tukwila superintendent appointed to top job at Capital Region ESD 113

Lester “Flip” Herndon has been appointed as the next superintendent for Capital Region Educational Service District 113, edging out three finalists with experience around Thurston County.

The ESD 113 board of directors announced Herndon’s appointment in a Friday news release. He will assume his new role on July 1 if the parties successfully negotiate a contract.

“On behalf of the board of directors, I want to congratulate Dr. Herndon,” said Board Chair Dale McDaniel. “He will bring the vision, confidence, and resolve to continue driving our success in meeting our strategic goals.”

The board began searching for new leadership after current Superintendent Dana Anderson accepted the role of executive director of the Washington School Information Processing Cooperative, effective July 1.

“Flip is well-known for his commitment to improving student outcomes, fostering collaboration and communication, and promoting equity and inclusion in education,” Anderson said in the release.

Herndon has served as superintendent of Tukwila School District since 2018. If all goes as planned, Herndon will be the first Black superintendent of an educational service district in Washington state, according to the release.

ESD 113 is based in Tumwater and serves 44 school districts, one tribal compact school and approved private schools in Thurston, Mason, Lewis, Grays Harbor and Pacific counties.

North Thurston Public Schools Superintendent Debra Clemens was one of the finalists for the job. She has served in her current role for seven years.

Other finalists included Kimberly Fry, professional development coordinator at the Washington Association of School Administrators and a former superintendent of Rochester School District, and Richard Staley, superintendent of the Oakville School District.

Herndon was born and raised in Tacoma, according to his letter of intent to the selection committee. He called himself a “true believer” in public education.

“I have spent my professional career teaching, learning and leading with school districts in Massachusetts, New Jersey, Connecticut and Washington state,” Herndon said. “I am by no means perfect and try not to repeat the same mistakes twice. I enjoy working with staff, communities and partners to help create systems and resources that will support and prepare students to make positive life decisions.”

Prior to working in Tukwila, he held administrative roles at the Seattle, Bremerton and Tacoma school districts as well as Meridian Park School and Olympic View Middle School, according to his resume.

He earned a doctorate in 2011 and a master’s degree in business administration in 2021, both at the University of Washington. In 1993, Harvard University bestowed him with a master’s degree in education.