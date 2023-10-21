Tulalip police arrest two alleged drug dealers at reservation

Two people were arrested Thursday, their vehicles seized and a large amount of drugs found, according to the Tulalip Tribal Police.

On Thursday, detectives with the Tulalip Tribal Police-Drug Task Force contacted two people with arrest warrants at the Tulalip Indian Reservation.

After they were detained, detectives saw drugs inside their car, and, with assistance from the Lake Stevens Police Department, a K9 unit alerted to more drugs in the car.

On Friday, a search warrant was obtained and executed on the car. Detectives then found over 1.3 pounds of methamphetamine, over 2,100 counterfeit Oxycodone Fentanyl pills, and over 19 grams of heroin. Detectives also found digital scales, baggies, and cash.

Charges are pending for the two suspects.