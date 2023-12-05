Tulane University seeking participants for infant development study

TechCrunch

While the world keeps getting better at churning semiconductors, we are still struggling to find new drugs to treat resistant diseases, and the process isn't getting cheaper. "Today, drug development still takes on average 10-15 years of R&D with a cost of production (around $2.5 billion) that has increased dramatically over the last decade despite improvements in technology: this is the concept of Eroom's law (Moore’s law spelled backwards)," deep tech VC Florian Denis wrote in a recent Medium post. While AI could help uncover new drugs, "the AI analysis is really only as good as the data that you put into it," Pepper Bio CEO Jon Hu told me.