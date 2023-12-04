Tulare center designed to address teaching shortages gets nearly $8m to help cause

It is estimated that by 2025 there will be 100,000 unfilled teaching positions, according to a 2019 Economic Policy Institute Report.

As California’s teacher shortage continues to plague school districts, officials are finding ways to support, train, encourage and empower teachers to keep them in the classrooms and recruit new teachers in California.

The California Center on Teaching Careers, based in Tulare, has been awarded a three-year nearly $8 million grant from the U.S. Department of Education.

“This grant will play a critical role in improving our local schools by providing intensive and targeted professional learning support to our educators, who deserve to be able to grow and advance in their careers," said Marvin Lopez, executive director of the California Center on Teaching Careers, known as The Center. "By helping educators develop and expand their access to leadership opportunities, we in turn increase their effectiveness, support their retention in the profession and improve the academic outcomes for our students.”

The Center’s mission is clearly stated on their website CaliforniaTeach.org, “elevate the teaching profession through attracting new and existing talent to impact teaching and learning in California’s 21st century classrooms.”

That's where the money will go, Lopez assured.

The Tulare County Office of Education and Visalia Unified School District worked with the California Center on Teaching Careers to design the Equity, Excellence, Effectiveness (E3) project. The E3 project is designed to help educators grow, support school leadership and make the path to becoming a school administrator stronger and smoother for educators interested in taking the next steps into leadership roles.

The Center will receive around $2.6 million in the first year.

“This is great news for the educators, staff and students in Visalia," said Tim Hire, the Tulare County superintendent of schools, "and is yet another important step in our efforts to stem California's serious shortage of educators.”

This article originally appeared on Visalia Times-Delta: Tulare center designed to address teaching shortages gets nearly $8m