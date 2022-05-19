Tulare, Corcoran women arrested with reported high-capacity magazine

May 18—On Tuesday at 4:14 p.m., Corcoran Police officers were dispatched to the Kings Manor Apartments located at 1420 North Avenue for a possible shooting, according to police officials.

Upon arrival, it was found that a bullet had been shot from an apartment inside the complex.

Corcoran Police detectives arrived and contacted two subjects, Karanda Clark, 23, of Tulare, and Sanaa Eason, 20, of Corcoran.

Clark was found to have an outstanding warrant for her arrest. While investigating the incident, both subjects were found to allegedly be in possession of a loaded handgun. The handgun had a high-capacity magazine capable of holding more than 10 rounds of ammunition. Eason has a prior felony conviction and is prohibited from owning or possessing firearms or ammunition.

Clark was arrested for unlawful carrying of a concealed firearm, possession of a high-capacity magazine and an outstanding warrant. She is being held at the Kings County Jail on $55,000 bail.

Eason was arrested for being in possession of a firearm and ammunition as a prohibited person as well as a high-capacity magazine. She is being held at the Kings County Jail on $50,000 bail.