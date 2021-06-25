Tulare County bust ends in guns, drugs seized

Jun. 24—A bust has led to men arrested and several-hundred pounds of drugs confiscated as part of an ongoing investigation.

At around 7 a.m. Wednesday morning, the Tulare County Sheriff's Office Narcotics Unit, Marijuana Investigation Team and TAGNET detectives served search warrants at three different locations. The locations of the warrant services were in the 36800 Block of Road 204 in Woodlake, the 2000 of N. Mora Court in Visalia, and the 2100 block of W. Wren Court, also in Visalia.

Detectives found 611 pounds of marijuana, two pistols, a shotgun, an AK-47 type rifle, evidence of marijuana sales and $125,000 in cash.

30-year-old Luis Verduzco Morfin of Woodlake and 25-year-old Fabian Jimenez of Visalia were arrested for possession of marijuana for sales, maintaining a residence for drug sales, and conspiracy. Both men were booked at the Adult Pre-Trial Facility.

"The two individuals arrested are part of a larger investigation regarding the laundering of monies through illegal means," said TCSO Lt. Ron Smith. "Certain commodities can be made illegal when they expand on the rules allowing them and thus lead to the illegal use and application of these commodities."

The investigation continues and anyone with information is encouraged to call the Tulare County Sheriff's Department at (559)733-6218 or send anonymous information by sending a text or email to TCSO@tipnow.com or call (559) 725-4194.