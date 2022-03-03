Tulare County coach, tutor arrested after deputies say he sent porn to a student

Handcuffs And Fingerprints

A Tulare County coach and tutor was arrested and could face charges surrounding a child sexual abuse investigation that started in Fresno County.

On Wednesday, Fresno County detectives arrested Aaron Scott Jones, 27, of Tulare. Jones is accused of sending child sex abuse material to a student he was tutoring.

Detectives believe there could be additional victims.

The investigation started on Tuesday when the mother of the child reported to police that the tutor, Jones, had sent sexually explicit material to her child’s cellphone. The woman made the discovery while "proactively checking her child’s text messages," according to detectives.

The age of the victim and the school the victim attended were not released. The case was referred to the Central Valley Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force.

During an interview with Jones, detectives say they developed enough information to make an arrest. Detectives didn't give a timeframe of how long the conversation between Jones and the child lasted or how many images were sent.

Detectives did inform school officials where Jones worked.

College of the Sequoias released the following statement: "The College of the Sequoias has become aware that one of its walk-on assistant football coaches from this past season is currently the subject of an investigation by the Fresno (County Sheriff's) Department involving charges of sending inappropriate text messages to a minor."

He is not currently employed at COS, according to school officials.

Jones is listed under support staff on Tulare Western High School's website. Tulare Joint Union High School District officials confirmed he was placed on leave.

"Due to the patterns of behavior in this case, it is possible that there are other victims out there who have not reported Jones’ illegal activity," Public Information Officer Tony Botti stated.

Jones was booked into the Fresno County Jail on suspicion of distributing child sexual abuse material to minor. His bail was set at $5,000, but Jones posted bond and was released from jail.

Fresno County Assistant Sheriff John Zanoni said his detectives will work with local law enforcement partners to determine if there are more victims. He encouraged parents to speak with their children, if they knew or had contact with Jones.

"Pay attention to what's going on with your children," Zanoni said. "Get into their lives... pay attention to what's on their phone, what's on their tablet. You need to be involved and you need to be the one to protect your kids. There are predators out there."

If you know Jones or your child has had connect with Jones, detectives ask that you call Sgt. Ericka Rascon at 600-8144 or Valley Crime Stoppers at 498-7867. To leave an online tip visit, www.valleycrimestoppers.org or www.missingkids.com/home.

ICAC is made up of 64 federal, state and local law enforcement agencies spread throughout nine counties in the Central Valley. Task force members investigate crimes against children committed online or through computer usage.

Sheyanne Romero is a journalist for the USA TODAY Network and manages content for the Salinas Californian.

This article originally appeared on Visalia Times-Delta: Tulare educator arrested after deputies say he sent porn to student