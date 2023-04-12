Tulare County DA Tim Ward criticizes prison reform that he says makes California unsafe

California law-enforcement leaders railed against the state's decade-old sentencing law Wednesday, saying the recent case of a multi-county serial burglar shows how people who should be in state prison are instead handed off to local jails too crowded to hold them.

It's the latest criticism from Tulare County District Attorney Tim Ward, who has frequently denounced state criminal-justice laws as "soft on crime."

During a press conference in Southern California, Ward was joined by Riverside County District Attorney Mike Hestrin to discuss the case of Timothy Bethell, who has committed crimes in both counties.

"This case is sadly indicative of life in California in 2023,” Ward said. “It epitomizes the dysfunction caused by the passage of soft-on-crime policies coming out of Sacramento."

Bethell, 31, was sentenced to more than five years in state prison late last month after pleading guilty to 17 felony counts, including theft, burglary, and vandalism, for a series of crimes against nine businesses in Visalia. The crimes spanned the months of December 2022 and January, during which he stole cash and electronics and damaged properties.

The Riverside County officials called the press conference to connect Bethell's crimes in Visalia with a pattern of similar misconduct in Fresno and Riverside counties.

Bethell, of Winchester, was first convicted of a felony drug offense in Fresno County in 2014, according to a press release from the Tulare County DA's office. He then pleaded guilty to 14 felonies after vandalizing and stealing from seven Visalia businesses in 2021. He was released to a recovery program but failed to report.

Soon after, he was charged with another burglary and resentenced to a year in jail and mandatory supervision in his home county of Riverside.

Bethell then pleaded guilty to six more felonies after vandalizing and stealing from five businesses in Riverside County. He was sentenced to three years, but instead of going to prison was sent to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department, which released him to prevent jail overcrowding. That's often referred to as a "fed kick" because of a federal court order requiring jails to avoid overcrowding that can lead to unsafe and even deadly conditions.

After being released, Bethell returned to Tulare County and committed the crimes he pleaded guilty to last month.

Ward said the state's reform laws amount to a "social experiment" that has failed.

"When repeat criminals come through the justice system, it’s naïve and foolish to continue to put the public at risk hoping somehow that this is going work," Ward said. "We are living in a world where consequences for bad, evil, and dangerous behavior keeps getting reduced."

Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco said the two counties are not experiencing a two-county issue but rather a statewide issue. He placed the blame squarely on "the complete failure of your governor and the vast majority of your legislators."

Hestrin went as far as to invite Gov. Gavin Newsom to Riverside County to discuss local problems with crime and "how to fix this problem."

"We need the legislature to pass laws so we can hold individual offenders accountable," Hestrin said. "At some point, there has to be consequences."

Visalia Times-Delta reporter Sheyanne Romero contributed to this report.

