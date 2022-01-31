Tulare County deputies make another arrest in gang gun battle at Ducor gas station

Tulare County deputies arrested another man they say was involved in the deadly shootout at a gas station in the rural town of Ducor, according to a Monday news release.

Kevin Serrano, 21, is the third man in custody after the shooting at a Shell gas station left two dead on Thursday, according to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office. Three others were wounded.

The gun battle occurred after rival gangs happened to be at the gas station off Highway 65 about 13 miles south of Porterville at the same time about 3:45 p.m. Thursday, according to investigators.

Deputies last week arrested 35-year-old Jose Palomo and a 17-year-old boy, who are held on suspicion of murder, according to deputies. Serrano faces the same charge, according to a news release.

Another man, 21-year-old Jaan Maciel, was also shot in the incident, deputies said. He was identified Monday as a victim in the shooting though deputies had previously said he would be arrested. He was released from the hospital on Saturday.

The men who died were Francisco Rodriguez, 20, and Mario Aguilar, 32, the Tulare County Sheriff’s Coroner confirmed.

Rodriguez and Maciel, both of Ducor, were both in a Chevrolet Malibu, while Palomo, a 17-year-old boy and Aguilar, all from Delano, were in a Nissan Altima, according to the sheriff’s office.

Detectives asked anyone with information about the shootout to call or text 559-733-6218.