Tulare County deputies rescue abandoned animals from Lindsay ranch; owner arrested

Dozens of animals were saved this week after claims of neglect and cruelty.

A tip to Tulare County detectives led to them saving dozens of animals this week that had seemingly been abandoned on a Lindsay ranch.

Ag Crimes Unit detectives were called to the 25300 block of Avenue 220 in Lindsay. The ranch is just west of Polarbear Ammunition and Training sporting goods store in rural Lindsay.

When they arrived, detectives found 48 horses, 13 cows and dozens of dogs and puppies in need of care on two different plots of land.

"Detectives worked in partnership with Tulare County Animal Control and personnel from Pacific Crest Veterinary Clinic," sheriff's spokewoman Ashley Ritchie said. "After a thorough review of the animals, a majority of the horses and cattle were determined to be malnourished and in need of urgent care."

Two horses were found dead and one cow had to be euthanized on site. The case prompted quick action by detectives to find someone responsible for the possible animal cruelty and neglect.

Through their digging, detectives identified Cesar Flores, 51, of Lindsay as the owner of both pieces of land. He also owns the animals. Flores was arrested and booked on 40 counts of alleged animal cruelty and neglect.

"Animal Control and Veterinary Services have established a safety and medical plan for the future care of the remaining animals," Ritchie said. Both organizations took possession of the animals.

Flores is expected in court later this week to find out if Tulare County prosecutors will file felony charges.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Sgt. Danny Balderas or Detective Ryan Pugh at 559-733-6218, or anonymously through our TipNow Program at 725-4194 or tcso@tipnow.com.

Main suspect of multiple robberies added to top 10 most wanted list

Since August, Tulare County detectives have been investigating numerous burglaries of various businesses in Visalia, Tulare and rural towns.

Throughout their investigation, detectives identified Justin Duane Barcelos, 34, as the main suspect. Surveillance video from Pickled Deli in Visalia helped nab the suspected thief this week. Arrest warrants were issued for Barcelo’s in connection to six felony cases and he was added to the Sheriff’s Top 10 Fugitives List after the video.

He's been on the run for most of the fall.

Barcelos is believed to be responsible for at least10 burglaries in Tulare County, including El Charros Restaurant in Pixley, Burger King in Goshen, Doc’s Corner in Tulare and Dutch Bros and Pickled Deli in Visalia.

A break in the case came around 8:45 a.m. Tuesday when detectives saw Barcelos driving in the area of Inyo and West streets in Tulare. Detectives stopped Barcelos and he was arrested without a fight. Barcelos had a loaded gun and was driving a stolen vehicle, Ritchie said.

He's set to be in court Thursday for an arraignment. He faces steep fines and commercial burglary charges.

Anyone with information is asked to call Balderas or Detective Robby Hebrard.

