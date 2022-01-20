Handcuffs And Fingerprints

Two days after Christmas, Tulare County sheriff's deputies found the body of a 35-year-old man left in a Tulare field.

The man had "obvious signs of trauma," and detectives determined the man's death was a crime. The victim was later identified as Albert Regalado.

Now, detectives have made their third arrest in the case.

On Tuesday night, homicide detectives found and arrested Newton at a Tulare home in the 900 block of Madalyn Avenue. He was booked into the Tulare County Adult Pretrial Facility on suspicion of homicide.

On Jan. 14, detectives arrested David Cain, 31, of Tulare. Dewon Alexander, 30, was also identified as a suspect. He was found and arrested in Arizona not long after Cain was arrested.

If you have any information, you’re asked to call the Tulare County Sheriff’s Department at 733-6218.

This article originally appeared on Visalia Times-Delta: Tulare County detectives arrest third suspect in December homicide investigation