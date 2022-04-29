Tulare County detectives name suspects in 2018 death of man found in charred home

A 54-year-old New London man's killer has been on the run for four years, but Tulare County homicide detectives have two suspects in their crosshairs.

Detectives say they've never stopped following up on leads and are once again asking the public for help.

On April 28, 2018, witnesses called 911 when they saw the flames near a home in the 37700 block of Road 58, just outside of Dinuba. When first responders arrived, they found Paul Abarca's dead body in his home.

Foul play was immediately suspected, sheriff's spokeswoman Ashley Ritchie said.

Homicide detectives say Abarca died from blunt force trauma to the upper body, and his home was "intentionally" set on fire in an attempt to destroy evidence.

"My dad grew up in London and lived there all his life. This was a senseless act from a person or persons that are not from that small town," Anna Escobedo, Abarca's daughter, said in 2020. "My dad was funny, lovable, loved his classic bikes and his yard. He loved listening to oldies and drinking a beer. He had the biggest heart and would give his shirt off his back for anyone."

Detectives believe two men were involved. Arturo Mascareno, 26, is thought to have killed Abarca and Jonathan Martinez-Lopez, 26, is as a person of interest in the case.

Both men fled to Mexico shortly after the slaying, although it’s believed they might be back in California. Detectives have worked with U.S. and Mexican authorities to try to find the men, who are considered dangerous.

This is still an active investigation and a motive for the homicide is not being released, Ritchie said.

"We just want justice for my dad and for all those involved to be held accountable for their actions," Escobedo said.

Anyone with information is urged to call Detective Melendez or Sgt. Hector Rodriguez at 733-6218. Anonymous tips can be left at 725-4194 or through email at tcso@tipnow.com.

