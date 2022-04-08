Tulare County fugitive murder suspect apprehended in Mexico after 5 years on the run

A man accused of gunning down a person just south of Allenworth State Park was captured in Mexico on Wednesday after being on the lam for the past five years.

Tulare County sheriff's deputies worked with the Department of Homeland Security and U.S. Marshal's Office to find Rafael Gama, 29, in Tijuana, Mexico.

Gama, of Delano, is suspected of killing Jesus Perales-Montalva, 28, of Delano, before the gunman allegedly fled to Mexico. The victim was shot to death on Sept. 1, 2017, near Avenue 24 and Highway 43, investigators said.

The rural southern part of Tulare County is less than three miles from Allensworth State Park. It's unclear what prompted the shooting or any motive behind it.

Rafael was arrested without incident and is on his way back to the Tulare County jail on a no-bail homicide warrant, the Sheriff's Office said in a news release. He will be arraigned early next week and could face life in prison, if convicted.

The investigation is ongoing, deputies said.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Detective Dave Gutierrez with the sheriff's Homicide Unit at 733-6218, or anonymously at 725-4194 or tcso@tipnow.com.

Joshua Yeager is a reporter with the Visalia Times-Delta and a Report for America corps member. He covers Tulare County news deserts with a focus on the environment and local governments.

Follow him on Twitter @VTD_Joshy. Get alerts and keep up on all things Tulare County for as little as $1 a month. Subscribe today.

This article originally appeared on Visalia Times-Delta: Tulare County murder suspect apprehended in Mexico