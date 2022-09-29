A Tulare County inmate died by suicide at the Adult Pretrial Detention Facility, sheriff's officials said.

It's the fourth inmate death this year.

On Tuesday night, Tulare County correctional deputies found Curtis Peck unresponsive in his cell. Deputies and medical staff "immediately administered first-aid" and requested a paramedic to respond to the jail, sheriff's officials said.

When paramedics arrived, they tried to revive Peck, but were "unsuccessful."

The sheriff’s Detectives Unit took over the investigation.

Although detective won't have an exact cause of death until an autopsy is performed, Peck's death is considered a suicide, according to sheriff's officials.

The 45-year-old man was arrested and booked on Saturday on suspicion of a parole violation, a warrant and fresh allegations of criminal threats, assault and vandalism. He was housed by himself, sheriff's officials said.

This is the third inmate death at a Tulare County detention facility in as many months.

Anyone with information on this investigation is urged to call Detective David Gutierrez or Sgt. Joshua Lowery at 733-6218.

If you or someone you know needs help, the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline is a prevention network of more than 200 crisis centers that provides 24/7 service. The hotline is available to anyone in suicidal crisis or emotional distress.

You can also call Tulare County 24-hour Crisis Line at 1-800-320-1616.

Sheyanne Romero is a journalist for the USA TODAY Network and Visalia Times-Delta.

This article originally appeared on Visalia Times-Delta: Tulare County inmate dies by suicide, detective investigate jailhouse death