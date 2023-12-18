Tulare County inmate killed in attack at Salinas Valley prison

Correctional officers are investigating the death of a Tulare County inmate inside Salinas Valley State Prison.

Around 8:40 a.m., Thursday, officers saw two prisoners, David Pacheco and Adrian Lopez, allegedly attack Oracio Ramirez, on the recreational yard.

Officers rushed over to the incident and ordered the men to stop the attack. They shot one "less-than-lethal 40mm direct impact round to quell the attack," prison officials said.

Emergency crews and an ambulance headed to the prison to try and save the Tulare County man, but Ramirez died 22 minutes after the attack.

"An inmate manufactured weapon was recovered at the scene," officers said.

Pacheco and Lopez are being housed in restricted cells and prisoner movement has been limited to determine what sparked the attack.

Salinas Valley State Prison

"An investigation continues by SVSP’s Investigative Services Unit and the Monterey County District Attorney’s Office," prison officials said.

The Inspector General was notified, and the Monterey County Coroner will release the autopsy results to investigators,

No officer or additional prisoners were hurt as a result of the attack.

How they landed in Salinas Valley State Prison

Ramirez, 30, came from Tulare County on Oct. 27, 2014. He was sentenced to life with the possibility of parole for first-degree murder, second-degree robbery and criminal gang activity. While behind bars, Ramirez was sentenced in Los Angeles County earlier this year to serve nine years additional years for second-degree attempted murder.

Lopez, 23, was convicted in Santa Clara County on July 6, 2021. He was sentenced to three years for second-degree attempted murder, second-degree attempted robbery, firing a gun at a house or car, criminal gang activity and attempted carjacking.

He could face life in prison, if convicted of killing Ramirez.

Pacheco, 39, was convicted in Los Angeles on June 21, 2006. He was sentenced to life with possibility of parole for first-degree murder, first-degree attempted murder, and carrying a gun and being a convicted felon.

Additionally, Pacheco was sentenced in Imperial County on May 24, 2012, to serve one year, four months for assault on a prisoner with deadly weapon or force likely to cause great bodily injury. After that, he was sentenced in Imperial County on Jan. 30, 2014, to serve two years for assault and again on March 18, 2022, to serve two years for making a weapon in prison.

He will also face life in prison if charged with the deadly attack.

Salinas Valley prison opened in May 1996 in Monterey County. The prison holds nearly 3,000 minimum- and maximum-security inmates. There are 1,600 guards and staff.

This article originally appeared on Visalia Times-Delta: Tulare County inmate killed in attack at Salinas Valley prison