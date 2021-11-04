Tulare County inmates with COVID-19 are 'recovered,' sheriff says ACLU claims are false

The Tulare County Sheriff's Offices held a press conference Thursday afternoon after learning of a COVID-19 outbreak at one of its facilities.

Tulare County inmates who tested positive for COVID-19 are on the mend, however the sheriff's department's legal woes are not over.

Following an outbreak at one of the Tulare County jails last month, the ACLU has filed another grievance against Sheriff Mike Boudreaux and his handling of COVID-19 protocol at the jails.

The ACLU also claims that one inmate with COVID-19 died.

However, the sheriff's department, on Tuesday, stated that "there have been no new cases identified and there have been no deaths in custody due to COVID-19."

"What the ACLU is reporting is absolutely false," stated Ashley Ritchie, spokeswoman for the department. "According to the forensic pathologist who conducted the autopsy, the inmate death was not a result of Covid-19, it was as a result of cardiac arrest."

Road to recovery

In early October, Bob Wiley Detention Facility reported an outbreak of COVID-19. Sheriff Mike Boudreaux requested the help of a state COVID strike team to conduct mass testing of all inmates within all three jail facilities.

At least 98 inmates tested positive for the virus. Of those who tested positive, 16 were fully vaccinated, according to sheriff's officials.

"What we have discovered is that one of the inmates that was in court came back feeling ill," Boudreaux said during an October press conference. "This particular inmate is actually fully vaccinated against COVID, has received both shots, he came back and he tested positive for COVID."

Strike team nurses helped screen and test inmates, as well as provided on-site antibody treatments. Each inmate across all of the Tulare County jails was tested for Covid-19 as a precaution.

It's anticipated that 100% of the inmates who tested positive will be recovered by next week.

Despite the measures taken at Tulare County jails, the department has come under fire several times throughout the pandemic. The sheriff has been in a court battle with the ACLU.

Story continues

The Tulare County Sheriff's Offices held a press conference Thursday afternoon after learning of a COVID-19 outbreak at one of its facilities.

A matter of public safety

According to a recent ACLU court filing, Michael Balderas — an inmate at a Tulare County jail — tested positive for Covid-19 and repeatedly asked for medical attention due to difficulty breathing.

He reported that he “was afraid to go to sleep every night because [he] wasn’t sure if [he] would wake up.” On Oct. 18, he collapsed to the floor “gasping for air,” according to a motion filed by the ACLU on Monday.

Balderas was eventually hospitalized for pneumonia, during which time he lost more than 30 pounds, according to the ACLU.

“The sheriff has misrepresented the breadth and severity of the outbreak, and failed to take the most essential steps to stop it,” said Emi MacLean, senior staff attorney at ACLU NorCal. “There is no excuse for refusing to isolate COVID-positive people—it violates the settlement agreement and the most basic public health guidance."

ACLU and co-counsel Munger,Tolles & Olson LLP argue that the ongoing outbreak highlights the need for the court to swiftly grant final approval of the settlement agreement, and for the sheriff to ensure compliance.

The settlement agreement with the sheriff's department requires basic measures to protect against the risks of COVID-19, including vaccinations, testing, and isolation. The sheriff contends that COVID-19 safety measures have been and are in place at all Tulare County jails.

This article originally appeared on Visalia Times-Delta: Tulare County inmates with COVID-19 are 'recovered,' sheriff says ACLU claims are false