Tulare County killing under investigation. Here’s what deputies say led up to man’s death

The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after an early-morning fight turned deadly in the community of Tonyville, east of Highway 65 near Lindsay.

Deputies were called to the 21600 block of Avenue 242 about 7:30 a.m. Sunday on a report of a 47-year-old man who was not breathing.

The man was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

One person has been detained, but their name as well as the identity of the man killed had not been released as of Sunday afternoon.

Sheriff’s homicide detectives were on scene investigating, but initial information from deputies after arriving was that there had been a physical altercation that left the one man unconscious.

The Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information to contact detectives at 559-733-6218, or to send anonymous information via text or email to TCSO@tipnow.com or 1-800-TIPNOW.