Tulare County deputies were called June 19 to the 21600 Block of Avenue 242 in Lindsay for an assault.

An autopsy Tuesday may be the key to solving a Lindsay man's death.

The autopsy could also hold the answer to a homicide case against the man's brother.

Around 7:30 a.m. on Sunday, Tulare County sheriff's deputies were called to the 21600 Block of Avenue 242 in Lindsay for an assault. The home is less than two miles from the city's center and is surrounded by houses.

When Deputies arrived, they found 47-year-old Michael Caraballo lying motionless. He wasn't breathing, sheriff's spokeswoman Ashley Ritchie said . He was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he died.

It didn't take long for detectives to narrow in on a suspect. Raul Caraballo Jr., 54, lived with his brother. Witnesses told deputies, the brothers "got into some kind of physical fight when Michael became unconscious."

Raul was arrested shortly after and could face murder charges as early as Tuesday afternoon. He was booked on suspicion of killing his brother and is being held without bail at the South County Detention Facility in Porterville.

Anyone with information on this case is urged to call Tulare County deputies at 733-6218, or send anonymous information by sending a text or email to TCSO@tipnow.com or call 1-800-TIPNOW.

This article originally appeared on Visalia Times-Delta: Tulare County man's brother accused of killing him in fight near Lindsay