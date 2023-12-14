Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux will run to replace Kevin McCarthy in Congress

Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux may call Washington D.C. home soon − at least Monday through Friday.

After several months of consideration and weeks of deep thinking, the conservative sheriff announced he was running for Congress.

"I have announced my (candidacy) for California’s 20th congressional district," Boudreaux posted on social media. "Please share with family and friends."

Just a few days before Thursday's formal announcement, he posted that he'd been discussing the move from local to national politics. He's held the sheriff role since 2013.

"I am thankful and blessed to be the sheriff of Tulare County. I am in deep conversations and prayer with my family in regard to the congressional seat vacated by Kevin McCarthy," he wrote.

Speculation has surrounded Boudreaux for more than a year now as his name has been tied to the governorship in California and national politics. He's appeared numerous times on Fox News to talk about immigration, the Fentanyl crisis, and national security.

But, he says, public service is his legacy no matter where he is.

"I am honored by the volume of calls from neighbors, friends, and family who have asked me to run and serve," he said Thursday. "Service - no matter where - is a calling."

He added that he plans to bring a conservative voice to D.C. and follow McCarthy's fighter mentality.

"We deserve experienced, conservative leadership in Congress with a record of accomplishment," he said. "I have spent my entire career in law enforcement, committed to keeping my community safe."

He also took the time to point out his opposition to Gov. Gavin Newsom's controversial statewide plans to reduce the number of people in prison.

"In my time as sheriff, I have led the charge to make Tulare County one of the safest in California - even when it meant going toe-to-toe with decriminalization efforts by Gov. Gavin Newsom and Sacramento," he said.

Boudreaux has been sheriff since 2015, when he was officially elected. He's been serving as sheriff since 2013, when he took over for the ailing Bill Wittman, who retired that year.

Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux, left, and Tulare County District Attorney Tim Ward pose for pictures during World Ag Expo 2022 opening ceremonies on Tuesday, February 8.

McCarthy calls it quits in the 20th

Former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., is resigning from Congress early and will not run for reelection next year, punctuating a historic Capitol Hill career after 15 rounds of voting to become speaker in January and getting ousted 10 months later by a conservative rebellion.

"I have decided to depart the House at the end of this year to serve America in new ways. I know my work is only getting started," McCarthy said in an op-ed in The Wall Street Journal.

Though McCarthy’s next steps are uncertain, he has promised to stay involved in Republican politics. The California Republican declined to make another bid for the gavel after being removed as speaker in October.

Regardless of his ouster, McCarthy, in a video after his announcement, said he is "proud of what we have accomplished," touting the bipartisan debt ceiling agreement he struck with President Joe Biden to avert a catastrophic default and his efforts to avoid a government shutdown. Both of those deals played a role in his eventual removal from the speakership by a conservative rebellion."

Speaker of the United States House of Representatives Kevin McCarthy greets officials Tuesday, February 14, 2023 during opening ceremonies for World Ag Expo at the International Agri-Center in Tulare.

The number of potential replacements has grown since that early December announcement. Besides Boudreaux, Assemblyman Vince Fong announced he'd run, although he initially said he wouldn't. Far-right conservative David Giglio was set to run against McCarthy and remains in the race. He's challenged Fong's ability to run, threatening legal action if Fong runs for two seats, which is against California election laws.

McCarthy gave Fong his blessing to run but hasn't made a formal endorsement in the race for his seat.

"I will continue to recruit our country’s best and brightest to run for elected office. The Republican Party is expanding daily, and I am committed to lending my experience to support the next generation of leaders," McCarthy said.

This article originally appeared on Visalia Times-Delta: Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux to run for Congress