Tulare County Voices at 210 explores women's safety at forum

For its first forum of 2023, the planning team for Tulare County Voices at 210 chose the safety of women as its topic.

Because what could be more important than understanding and eliminating the threats that occur every day to half our population? To our spouses, our daughters, our sisters, and mothers? Because ensuring their security is vital to protecting our society.

In an era of heightened awareness from the #MeToo movement, it is a concern — no, a tragedy —that so many women continue to feel threatened in their homes, workplaces, and schools —places everyone should take for granted as safe and secure. Our society applies so much energy into the security industry, yet our most vulnerable continue to be victimized.

Studies have concluded the highest risk for domestic violence and threats against women are during the year-end holidays and new year celebrations.

Our discussion on Jan.10 will explore some reasons for that distressing reality. And we hope it will identify actions for solutions.

For those unfamiliar with our events, Tulare County Voices @ 210 is a monthly forum co-sponsored by the Visalia Times-Delta/Tulare Advance-Register and First Presbyterian Church at 210 210 W. Center Ave., Visalia.

Our first forum of the year is "#Me Too & Beyond: A forum on Women's Safety," on Tuesday, Jan. 10, from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

The spirit of TC Voices continues what we started more than 15 years ago with 210 Connect: an open forum where all voices, all viewpoints, and all opinions are recognized and respected. We encourage dialogue between our panel and our audience and provide ample opportunity for those who attend to share their insights, personal history, and perspectives.

To assist in this discussion, the planning team has assembled a panel of professionals who have specialized insight into the issue of violence against women, the resources to address it, and the strategies that women and girls can use to protect themselves and respond to threats:

Story continues

The panel will include representatives from the following agencies:

Visalia Police Department

Family Services of Tulare County

Tulare County District Attorney

Psychiatrist/counselor/therapist Bev Anderson

This month's forum is intended to guide those who attend through a discussion that considers some key questions:

How do women protect themselves and acquire the confidence to respond to attacks?

What should women do in an incident that makes them feel vulnerable?

What is the mandate of public safety agencies regarding women's safety?

What should people do if they suspect domestic or workplace violence?

What should victims of domestic violence do?

What are some volunteer opportunities for people who want to help?

Those are some of the questions this forum is designed to address.

Just as important is the experience and advice from members of the audience. Often in the forums of TC Voices @210, some of the most compelling information is from those who attend. Often they are people living through the issue under discussion, whether it is domestic violence, health-related issues, homelessness, food insecurity, etc. The planning team counts on strong attendance and enthusiastic participation to make these forums a true community discussion.

We also hope this forum can serve as an opportunity for the audience, especially women, to learn some strategies for self-protection and the resources available to people, whether they are involved in a threatening situation or suspect that one with someone else. This forum will serve as an opportunity to engage practical strategies for both protection and healing.

The planning team decided this topic is particularly timely at this time of year. According to the National Domestic Violence Hotline, women often experience domestic abuse or violence on or around major holidays, including Christmas, New Year's, and even Super Bowl Sunday. Many victims cannot escape, despite the holidays being a time of family reunions, warm conversations, and generosity.

The National Domestic Violence Hotline is 1-800-799-7233. It is just one of the resources, including local contacts, that we hope to share in the forum on Jan. 10.

Violence against women, unfortunately, happens at all times and throughout the year. We hope this forum helps ignite a conversation that will resonate throughout the year in moving our community to a safer, more secure place.

Attend on Jan. 10 and join the community conversation.

Paul Hurley is retired community conversation editor at the Visalia Times-Delta.

How to attend

Tulare County Voices @210 #Me Too & Beyond: A forum on women's safety. Tuesday, Jan. 10, 7 to 8:30 p.m. at 210, 210 W. Center Ave.

This article originally appeared on Visalia Times-Delta: Tulare County Voices at 210 explores women's safety at forum