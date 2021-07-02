Tulare foster parent arrested for child molestation, police say
A 76-year-old Tulare man was arrested by police, accused of molesting multiple children over the last 20 years.
A 76-year-old Tulare man was arrested by police, accused of molesting multiple children over the last 20 years.
‘He looks extremely sad’
“A woman’s body has been found in a remote area in County Cork.” So begins the trailer for a newly released Netflix limited series, the true-crime production Sophie: A Murder in West Cork about a “brutal crime that’s shocked the public.” It happened back in the 1990s, and it was the first murder in living … The post Netflix’s shocking new true crime show has everyone buzzing – and the alleged murderer is still free appeared first on BGR.
A college student in Michigan who posted a picture of a semi-automatic rifle lost an appeal to drop the “terrorist threat" charge he faces.
If you struggle with inflammatory skin conditions like eczema, rosacea or psoriasis, you know the many ways that inflammation can disrupt the skin. However, did you know that skin inflammation could also be an indicator of chronic inflammation throughout your body?
One of the people involved has been arrested, police said.
The 8,000-acre property comes with a 30,000-square-foot main house, stables, fire house, air strip and yurt.
He used his real name and middle school lunch number as his screen name on Kik to share the pictures, prosecutors said.
The storm clouds that had gathered over Sir Keir Starmer have lifted, for now, with Labour’s narrow victory in Batley and Spen, but the danger of being ousted before the next general election remains. Many Labour MPs believe the moment of maximum danger for Sir Keir will come next year, when rivals will make their move if he has failed to make significant headway against the Tories. Kim Leadbeater may have achieved a Labour hold in Batley, but the fact remains that a seat with a near-9,000 Labou
The former host of the “To Catch a Predator” TV series turned himself in Friday after a Michigan judge issued a warrant for his arrest for no-showing at a court hearing to explain why he had not given a defense lawyer more footage of a police sting operation. Chris Hansen, 61, checked in at the Shiawassee County jail in Corunna — 65 miles (104.61 kilometers) northwest of Detroit — was released and has 14 days to produce the full video, prosecutor Scott Koerner said. Hansen later posted a photo of the county courthouse on Instagram and said all matters had been resolved.
The woman who has accused Bauer filed for a domestic violence restraining order on Tuesday.
The man told the girl she was a human trafficking victim, police said.
An hourslong standoff with a group of heavily armed men that partially shut down Interstate 95 ended Saturday with 11 suspects in custody, Massachusetts state police said. The standoff shut down a portion of I-95 for much of the morning, causing major traffic problems during the Fourth of July holiday weekend. Authorities said the interstate is now reopened and the shelter-in-place orders for Wakefield and Reading were lifted.
Police in Culver City, Calif., released a new surveillance video of a suspect accused of attacking an Asian American woman last month. A better look: Police previously released a video of the actual incident, but the new surveillance footage offers a clearer view of the suspect’s face. Anyone with information regarding the incident is urged to contact the Culver City Police Department Detective Bureau at (310) 253-6300.
Jim Bourg/ReutersFor a time, Edward Wilson was the model Oath Keeper. Like many members of the far-right, paramilitary organization, he was a military veteran, and he issued statements on behalf of the group.Then, in 2015, Wilson started doing the Oath Keepers’ information technology work. The militia’s behind-the-scenes workings permanently soured him on the group.“I was a lifetime member,” Wilson told The Daily Beast. “Then when I got into their IT and figured out everything that was going on,
The 12-year-old broke a window and suffered severe lacerations.
"There's no one word to explain how disgusting this is,” Sheffield Lake's mayor said of the incident involving the city's longtime police chief.
Federal prosecutors argue to end Thomas Robertson's pretrial release and lock him up as a danger to the public.
In May 2020, Cohen was permitted to serve the remainder of his 2018 sentence at home. He was returned to jail two months later.
A woman was critically injured in a shooting on the Dan Ryan Expressway Friday night, Chicago fire officials said.
FBIA former cop accused of taking part in the Capitol riot was granted a pre-trial release in the weeks after his arrest, on the condition that he not own any guns.But in the months since, he has secretly bought at least 34 firearms and thousands of rounds of ammunition—including armor-penetrating rounds—and tried to disguise some of the payments as being for “wedding photos,” according to an FBI search warrant affidavit filed Friday.Now prosecutors are asking a judge to revoke Thomas Robertson’