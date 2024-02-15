This Tulare janitor could take home $5,000 for keeping Kohn Elementary School clean

Kohn Elementary School’s Danny Avila is a hard worker with a strong work ethic.The Tulare janitor has a great attitude and is extremely dedicated to helping teachers with various jobs, while also staying on top of the school’s appearance with a positive attitude. Now, his dedication is being honored as one of a dozen finalists for a nationwide contest honoring custodians.“Danny's 16 years of service reflects a deep commitment to the well-being and success of our school community.” says second grade teacher LeThanh Glasgow, “His willingness to assist us; whether it's with physical tasks or contributing to the school garden, demonstrates a collaborative and supportive spirit. It's evident that Danny not only excels in his role but also goes above and beyond to create a positive and welcoming environment for both staff and students.”Based on nominations, Tennant selected 12 total finalists, each to be awarded a $500 prize for the fifth annual Tennant Company’s Custodians Are Key campaign. The campaign will end in May, when one grand-prize winner will be announced. The grand-prize winner will receive a $5,000 prize and the winner’s school will get $10,000.“The competition honors and recognizes an often-overlooked group,” said Gracie Lissick , a spokeswoman for Tennant Company, “those who keep local schools clean and safe so kids can better focus on learning.” Tennant Company’s headquarters are located in Minnesota. They are a leader in designing, manufacturing and selling cleaning supplies. Their products include equipment for maintaining surfaces in industrial, commercial and outdoor environments. They offer detergent-free and sustainable cleaning tools and supplies. Tennant has approximately 4,250 employees. Tennant has manufacturing operations throughout the world and sells products in 15 countries.“He is committed to Frank Kohn Elementary and makes a difference in the staff members', teachers', and students' lives,” one of his nominators stated. There were many other staff members, present and retired, who immediately nominated Avila for this award. His commitment and dedication are truly noteworthy and making a difference at Frank Kohn Elementary School, his collegues said.

“At Tennant, we believe in creating a positive impact by recognizing and honoring those who go above and beyond,” said Brian Leland, vice president and general manager for North America. “These finalists are true leaders, aligning with our mission to create a cleaner, safer, and healthier world.”

