Tulare man arrested in connection with deadly arson investigation of mobile home

A 25-year-old Tulare man accused of arson, theft and murder was arrested following an investigation into a mobile home fire that killed a 74-year-old woman.

Around 6:20 a.m. on Jan. 20, a Tulare police officer was patrolling the 500 block of West Pleasant Avenue, when he noticed a vehicle with its doors and trunk open. The car was parked under the carport of the mobile home.

While the officer checked the vehicle, he saw smoke coming out of the nearby mobile home followed by screaming, Hinojosa said. The officer forced his way into the mobile home and found it engulfed in flames.

Once the Tulare Fire Department put out the fire, they found the body of Carol Hendon inside the mobile home.

Tulare detectives and an arson investigators were called to the scene due to the "suspicious circumstances," according to Hinojosa. The investigator and detectives collected numerous items of evidence, including forensic evidence.

The night after the mobile home fire, officers responded to another suspicious person call. During that call, officers said they spoke with the suspect Anthony Barra.

Barra is believed to have broken into a vehicle and was arrested on suspicion of burglary. At the time of arrest, he also had a gas can, officers said.

The week leading up to the mobile home fire, Tulare police had responded to a rash of dumpster fires. Police believed Barra may have been responsible for the dumpster fires in addition to the deadly fire on Pleasant.

Investigators obtained video surveillance of a possible suspect that shows "Barra was indeed at the scene of the fire just prior to the officer’s arrival."

A search warrant was served at his home, where more evidence linking him to the crime was collected. Detectives also say they received confirmation that DNA evidence collected at the Pleasant fire matched Barra.

While being interviewed by investigators, Barra "implicated himself and provided intimate details" of Hendon's death, Hinojosa said.

"Through the diligent efforts by our patrol officers, detectives, Tulare City Fire and our evidence technicians, we were able to solve this crime that was at first merely a 'suspicious circumstance,'" Hinojosa stated in a press release.

Barra is booked into Tulare County Pretrial Facility on suspicion of arson, burglary, petty theft and murder. He is expected to make a court appearance on Thursday. Anyone with information on this investigation can call Detective Art Cabello at 685-2300, ext: 2149.

