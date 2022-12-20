Tulare man and woman face charges in death, torture of infant, DA says

A Tulare man and woman Monday were named in child abuse charges that could to lead to life in prison, Tulare County District Attorney Tim Ward announced.

Michael Francis, 46, and Priscilla Roshell, 27, are cited in two counts of torture and child abuse under circumstances or conditions likely to cause great bodily injury or death.

The crimes carry a maximum of life in prison, and are alleged to have been committed between Oct. 1, 2022, and Thursday against two minor victims. The defendants were arrested on Thursday by the Tulare Police Department, according to the district attorney’s department.

A spokesman said that currently, the specific cause of death of a deceased 2-year-old child in the defendants’ care had not been medically established and remains under investigation. Both defendants were arraigned on the charges Monday and pleaded not guilty. The court ordered no bail. The defendants are scheduled to return to court for a preliminary hearing conference on Dec. 27.