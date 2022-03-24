Tulare Outlets suspected robber arrested in Kern County

The man believed to be responsible for pistol-whipping and robbing two women at the Tulare Outlets in December is behind bars, police said.

On March 3, Brayan Arturo Cruz Morales, of Delano, was arrested in connection with multiple Kern County robberies. Tulare detectives linked Morales to two robberies at the Tulare Outlets, Sgt. Edward Hinojosa said.

Cruz remains in a Kern County jail facing multiple felony charges for alleged crimes committed in the South Valley. Two underage suspects were also identified in connection with the Tulare robberies, Hinojosa added.

"The Tulare Police Department would like to thank the Shafter Police Department and all involved agencies for their ongoing efforts and diligence in this investigation," he said.

Following the December robberies, an uptick in retail crime at the Outlets and nearby shopping centers put some shoppers, movie-goers and store managers on high alert.

Earlier this month, suspects stole a truck and crashed into the entrance of Boot Born, before fleeing with thousands of dollars of merchandise. Possibly the same suspects committed a similar crime at the Porterville Boot Barn, Tulare Polaris and other local retailers.

Boot Barn leaders are offering a $10,000 reward for anyone who can provide authorities with information that leads to the apprehension of the suspects. The company provided a video of the incident showing the trucks used to smash into the stores.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the department at 684-4290.

In the meantime, talks are ongoing between the Tulare Police Department and Outlets management to open an administrative office within the mall.

The office would not be a police substation, Hinojosa said. Officers would not be assigned to the office or shopping center and would instead use the space for paperwork and other administrative tasks.

