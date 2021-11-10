Tulare police: 62-year-old man confesses to setting fire to patrol vehicle

A disgruntled Tulare resident is accused of intentionally setting fire to a police vehicle at the department's downtown headquarters.

At 6:50 p.m. Tuesday, Tulare nightshift officers were interrupted as they were preparing to start their shift. A police vehicle had been set on fire in the rear parking lot of headquarters on M Street.

Officer responded immediately and were able to put the fire out using extinguishers.

A broken beer bottle with rag stuffed in the end were found and collected by officers as evidence. A few minutes later, dispatch was told that there was a man in the front lobby "claiming that it was he who set the fire," Sgt. Eddie Hinojosa said.

Officers went to the lobby and spoke with Bruce Creamer, 62. He admitted to officers that he set the fire using a Molotov cocktail.

Creamer was arrested and interrogated by police.

The longtime Tulare resident has spoken out against city officials, namely police, multiple times. In 2018, he secured three blue tarps to his chain link fence along San Joaquin Avenue calling police and city officials "criminals." He's also accused the department of illegally removing vehicles from his property.

"[City officials] have broken every law and violated rights," he said in a 2018 interview. "I'm done with it."

Creamer was booked into Tulare County on suspicion of arson, making criminal threats, and making a destructive device. His bail is set at $250,000.

Anyone who has information regarding this incident is urged to call the detective unit at 685-2300 ext. 4265.

Sheyanne Romero covers Tulare County public safety, local government and business for the Visalia Times-Delta and Tulare Advance-Register newspapers. Follow her on Twitter @sheyanne_VTD. Get alerts and keep up on all things Tulare County for as little as $1 a month. Subscribe today.

This article originally appeared on Visalia Times-Delta: TPD: 62-year-old man admits to setting fire to patrol vehicle