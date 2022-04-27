Tulare police arrest alleged Santa Fe Trail robber

Photo of the Santa Fe Trail walking and horse trail taken on July 9, 2021.

A man was robbed while walking Tulare's Santa Fe Trail on Tuesday afternoon, according to police.

Before the alleged robbery, another pedestrian called 911 to report they had seen a man on the trail wielding a rifle, Sgt. Edward Hinojosa said.

An officer in the area was dispatched to the trail where he was flagged down by a citizen who said he had just been robbed on the trail. The victim provided a description of the robber as well as the items that were allegedly stolen.

Minutes later, police located a man matching the suspect's description. Robert Bradley, 20, of Tulare, was arrested. Officers also found some of the stolen property, Hinojosa said.

No weapons were located.

Bradley was booked into Tulare County Jail on suspicion of second-degree robbery. His bail is set at $60,000. Bradley is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday.

Joshua Yeager is a reporter with the Visalia Times-Delta and a Report for America corps member. He covers Tulare County news deserts with a focus on the environment and local governments.

This article originally appeared on Visalia Times-Delta: Police: Santa Fe Trail robber arrested in Tulare