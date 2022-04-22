Tulare Wells Fargo bank robbery suspect identified by police as Exeter woman, 23

Tulare police say Hannah Nicole Collins, 23, of Exeter, is wanted in connection to a Wells Fargo bank robbery. If you have information regarding her whereabouts, you are encouraged to contact the department.

Tulare detectives identified the woman they believe is responsible for allegedly robbing a Wells Fargo bank last week.

On April 18, police allege Hannah Nicole Collins, 23, of Exeter, entered the bank on Tulare Avenue. She passed a handwritten note to a teller demanding money and warning that she was armed.

No weapons were seen and there were no injuries, police said.

Detectives asked the public for help identifying the suspect following the robbery. The department said several people came forward with tips that detectives followed up on before identifying Collins.

The Exeter woman's whereabouts are currently unknown and detectives are again asking the public for help locating her.

Police won't say how much money was stolen or if they have any leads on where the woman may be.

If you have any information, you are encouraged to contact the department at 684-4290.

Joshua Yeager is a reporter with the Visalia Times-Delta and a Report for America corps member. He covers Tulare County news deserts with a focus on the environment and local governments.

Follow him on Twitter @VTD_Joshy. Get alerts and keep up on all things Tulare County for as little as $1 a month. Subscribe today.

This article originally appeared on Visalia Times-Delta: Wells Fargo bank robbery suspect identified as Exeter woman: police