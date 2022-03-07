Tulare woman wanted in connection with 65-year-old man's homicide

Tulare County homicide detectives are searching for a woman thought to be involved in a 65-year-old man's death.

Just before 5 p.m. Sunday, deputies were called to check on a person at a home in the 22400 block of Road 130 in Tulare. When they arrived, deputies found 65-year-old Randal Waine Ince dead.

No one else was hurt, deputies said. A cause of death wasn't released by detectives and it's unclear if anyone else was home with Ince.

During the investigation, homicide detectives identified Pennie Marie Ince, 52, of Tulare as a" person of interest" in the slaying.

She is believed to be hiding out in Fresno County, sheriff's officials announced Monday morning.

On Sunday night, Pennie Ince’s 2021 gold GMC Yukon SUV was found at Fresno's The Next Bar. She left out of the back door of the bar when Fresno police officers arrived, according to sheriff's officials.

Detectives are asking for the public’s help to find the woman. She is described at 5 feet, 4 inches tall, 125 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, please call the Tulare County Sheriff’s Department at 733-6218.

