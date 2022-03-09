Tulare woman wanted as person of interest in homicide found in Fresno, deputies say

A Tulare woman who investigators say is a person of interest in a homicide investigation was arrested Tuesday afternoon, according to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office.

Tulare detectives said they received a tip that 52-year-old Pennie Ince was at the Motel 6 on Blackstone Avenue.

Homicide detectives went to the motel, with assistant from the Fresno Police Department, and found Ince and took her into custody.

Ince is being taken to Tulare County, where the investigation will continue.

The 2001 GMC Yukon belonging to Ince was found in a parking lot on Cedar and Shields avenues Sunday evening, the sheriff’s office previously said in a news release.

Deputies said Ince left through a back door at the Next Bar when police arrived Sunday, and believed to be in Fresno, according to the news release.

Ince was being sought by law enforcement after a call for a welfare check at about 5 p.m. Sunday led officers to the body of 65-year-old Randal Waine Ince at a home in Tulare, detectives said in the news release.

No one else was injured at the Tulare home on Road 130 north of Avenue 224, deputies said.

Ince, aka Pennie Marie Henson, of Tulare has been identified as a person of interest in the killing, deputies said.