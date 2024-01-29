Tularosa break-ins trigger residents to begin a community watch program

Tularosa community members are on high alert after a recent string of break-ins has villagers eager to begin a community watch.

70-year-old resident Patrick Kerezman's vehicle was broken into on Friday, Dec. 15.

"They may have gotten loose change out of my glove box. My wife is disabled and has her car in the shop with the work being done from the break-in," Kerezman said. "These people smashed the window in the SUV and crawled through there. They left a blood stain on the seat from crawling in the window and the Tularosa Police Department got a blood sample."

The back window of Patrick Kerezman car is shown broken. It is damage from one of several vehicles vandalized throughout the Village of Tularosa.

The Alamogordo Daily News contacted Tularosa Police Officer Donald Galacia, who Kerezman said is investigating the case but has not received a response.

Kerezman said his wife has a wheelchair in the back of her SUV and could not believe someone would break-in after seeing it.

"If they saw a wheelchair and did this, they don't care," he said. "They'll do it again."

Kerezman said this was not the only vehicle targeted and that now the community wants to organize a possible community watch in fear this may happen again.

Property Manager Shannon Unser came up with the idea to begin a community watch program.

While she was not a victim of any break-in, she said they occurred close enough to her home that something needs to be done.

"A person goes from a simple break-in to a robbery and then somebody gets hurt. It's really working backwards," Unser said. "So, the village is very supportive of a community watch; we're just working hard towards what needs to be done."

A chip from Patrick Kerezman's car that was one of several vehicles broken into in Tularosa in an increase of break-ins during December.

Chief of Police for the Tularosa Police Department Brandon Boyle said there are several ways community members can protect their property.

In the case of vehicle break-ins, Boyle said locking doors and closing windows, removing any valuables, parking in well-lit areas and installation of a car alarm are suggested.

"Always lock your car doors and roll up the windows when leaving your vehicle, even if it's just for a short period," Boyle said in a news release. "Never leave valuable items, such as electronics, wallets, or bags, visible in your car. Place them in the trunk or take them with you. Consider installing a car alarm or other anti-theft devices to deter potential thieves."

Boyle also had advice for folks that find themselves in a home robbery.

He said all entries should be locked, including sliding doors and windows. It is best to consider installing an alarm system and motion activated, outdoor lighting. He said home owners should trim landscaping so intruders do not have the opportunity to hide.

Home owners should also lock up all valuables and not advertise any upcoming vacations on social media. Preplan for neighbors to collect mail and newspapers.

"Get to know your neighbors and consider forming a neighborhood watch. A vigilant community is an effective deterrent. Avoid hiding spare keys in obvious locations. Instead, give spare keys to trusted neighbors or friends," said Boyle.

He said it's always best to make it appear as though someone is home while away.

